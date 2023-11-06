Tribute set up for teenager murdered in 2009

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — There’s now a lasting tribute commemorating the life of a teenage girl murdered in South Carolina.

Brittanee Drexel was killed in 2009 while visiting Myrtle Beach.

The plaque in the South Carolina town where she was killed tells the story of the 17-year-old from Rochester, New York.

It features a QR code that takes people to the official website for Drexel’s memorial.

Raymond Moody is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in 2022 to killing her.

