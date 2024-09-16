Trooper, deputy collide along I-85 during pursuit

CONCORD, N.C. — A Rowan County deputy and state trooper collided getting off an exit ramp on Interstate 85 Monday morning, police said.

Concord police were pursuing a car near Exit 65.

The Rowan County deputy got involved with the pursuit because the stolen vehicle was part of an armed carjacking in Concord, police said.

They were approaching High Point on I-85 near the Prospect Street exit when the suspect abruptly turned onto the exit.

That was when a state trooper and deputy hit each other on the off-ramp.

The suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle that was disabled by stop sticks. They ran off and have not been caught, police said.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was released.

EMS evaluated the deputy who didn’t go to a hospital.

