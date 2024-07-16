Troopers: Chase along I-85 ends with woman crashing into tree

CHARLOTTE — Troopers said a woman led them on a chase Tuesday morning after they tried to pull her over for speeding.

It happened on Interstate 85 and ended with a crash in a neighborhood on Moores Chapel Road. A witness told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito the driver weaved around her on Moores Chapel Road before crashing into a tree, trapping herself in the car.

Troopers said they initially tried to stop her on I-85 near Little Rock Road for speeding. They followed her onto the Sam Wilson Road exit and then to Moores Chapel Road.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Esposito could see multiple firefighters working to get the woman out of the car using lots of equipment. Esposito also saw MEDIC get her on a stretcher and load her into the back of an ambulance.

MEDIC said she will be OK.

“She came up behind us and went around us because she thought we were going to too slow,” said Damita Sinclair, the witness.

“We heard the sirens but we didn’t know where they were coming from.”

Esposito was told the two troopers who were involved in the pursuit weren’t hurt.

It’s not clear yet what charges the woman will face.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver crashes during police chase through Gaston County)

Driver crashes during police chase through Gaston County





©2024 Cox Media Group