Troopers searching for hit and run suspect in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a hit and accident Sunday morning.

NC Highway Patrol says the victim who was driving a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle which immediately fled the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was then flown to Atrium Hospital with serious injuries.

Through investigation the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion, was found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near the Buffalo Shoals Road.

Troopers say a person of interest has been identified (See photos below).

The Highway Patrol is asking that anyone who recognizes the person in the photo to contact them at 828-466-5500.

