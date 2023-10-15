Troopers searching for hit and run suspect in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a hit and accident Sunday morning.
NC Highway Patrol says the victim who was driving a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle which immediately fled the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle was then flown to Atrium Hospital with serious injuries.
Through investigation the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion, was found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near the Buffalo Shoals Road.
Troopers say a person of interest has been identified (See photos below).
The Highway Patrol is asking that anyone who recognizes the person in the photo to contact them at 828-466-5500.
RELATED STORY: Deadly hit and run shuts down part of West Central Avenue in Mount Holly
©2023 Cox Media Group