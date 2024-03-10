Troopers working to identity person hit, killed in Burke County

HILDEBRAN, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is trying to identity a man who was hit and killed in Burke County on Sunday.

Troopers said they responded to a crash on George Hildebran School Road, near Wilkies Grove Church Road.

The person is described as around 25-50 years of old, 5′ 5′' – 5′ 8″ tall, approximately 170 pounds, wearing a charcoal-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.

Officials said he was walking eastbound in the roadway with a medium-sized, black, pit bull-style dog and carrying a .22 Long Rifle.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to call 828-466-5500.

