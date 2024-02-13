Troubled EV company sued over office deal

CHARLOTTE — An entity affiliated with Childress Klein is suing embattled electric vehicle company Arrival for money owed on a brokerage deal for its South End office space.

CK Charlotte Suburban Brokerage LLC claims it is owed $457,411.38 — plus interest — by Arrival, according to Mecklenburg County court records. Childress Klein said its team brokered a sublease for Arrival’s space at 330 W. Tremont Ave. and is still owed commission from the transaction.

The lawsuit adds to recent struggles for Arrival, which has undergone significant financial hardship. The company is also being sued for unpaid rent by the landlord of its Charlotte electric van factory.

