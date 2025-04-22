Truck crashes into Caldwell County church; one person hospitalized

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Cleanup is underway at a church in Caldwell County after a pickup truck slammed into the building.
Caldwell County Emergency Services said one person was hospitalized after the truck went into Grace Chapel United Methodist.
Investigators are looking at whether a medical condition possibly led to that crash.
Eyewitnesses told Channel 9 that the sanctuary of the church was not damaged by the wreck.
VIDEO: Sanctuary survives fire at church near Lake Wylie days before Christmas
©2025 Cox Media Group