Truck crashes into Caldwell County church; one person hospitalized

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Cleanup is underway at a church in Caldwell County after a pickup truck slammed into the building.

Caldwell County Emergency Services said one person was hospitalized after the truck went into Grace Chapel United Methodist.

Investigators are looking at whether a medical condition possibly led to that crash.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 9 that the sanctuary of the church was not damaged by the wreck.

VIDEO: Sanctuary survives fire at church near Lake Wylie days before Christmas

Sanctuary survives fire at church near Lake Wylie days before Christmas

©2025 Cox Media Group