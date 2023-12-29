Truck hits pole on North Tryon, causes road closure

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shut down all lanes of North Tryon Street outside of Uptown after a truck hit a utility pole, causing the pole to fall onto the road.

The accident was reported around 6:19 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Tryon and East 38th Street.

MEDIC did not respond to the call.

Police units blocked off the North Tryon after the intersection and are directing drivers around the wreck onto East 28th Street.

No outages were reported from the incident.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation alerted that the road will be closed until just before noon.

