OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A truck ran over a 15-year-old girl while she was lying on the beach in Oak Island on Monday.

According to WWAY, the truck was doing survey work for a Nourishment Project when it ran over the teen’s legs.

She was eventually taken to an area hospital and is expected to be ok.

However, it is unknown if the driver will face charges.

VIDEO: Neighbors heartbroken after local writer struck, killed by Jeep near library

Neighbors heartbroken after local writer struck, killed by Jeep near library

©2025 Cox Media Group