Truist to close nine North Carolina branches, including two locally

Truist Financial Corp. continues to consolidate its branch network in North Carolina, a move that includes closing two Charlotte-area locations.

Charlotte-based Truist will shutter branches at 818 Church St. N. in downtown Concord and 2414 West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia, a Truist spokesperson confirmed. Those locations are expected to close on March 19.

Truist said customers can visit its branch at 31 Union St. N., which is less than 2 miles away from the closing Concord location. Its branch at 265 W. Franklin Blvd. is a little more than 2 miles away from the Gastonia location.

Recent filings with the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks show that Truist expects to shutter seven more locations in the state on March 19.

