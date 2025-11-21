TSA’s new system may charge travelers without Real ID or passport

Airplane passengers without a Real ID or passport may soon need to pay $18 for identity verification at airport checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has proposed using a new biometric kiosk system to verify the identities of travelers who do not have a Real ID or passport. This system would impose an $18 fee, which would grant access for 10 days and help cover the cost of the technology.

The TSA’s proposal includes a public comment period, allowing members of the public to provide feedback on the new system and fee structure. However, it remains unclear when the new system and fees could be implemented.

The proposed fee and biometric system aim to streamline identity verification at airport checkpoints, potentially impacting travelers without Real IDs or passports.

