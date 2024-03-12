Twice as nice: Local man cashes second winning lottery ticket

LOCUST, N.C. — For the second time, a local man drove to the NC Education Lottery headquarters to take home some cash.

Back in 2012, Danny Tarlton bought a Cash 5 ticket that turned into a $138,454 jackpot.

On Sunday, the man from Locust bought another Cash 5 jackpot, this time driving to the headquarters with a ticket worth $134,419.

Tarlton bought this new lucky ticket from the Refuel on West Main Street in Locust.

After taxes, he brought home around $96,000.

