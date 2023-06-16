Two arrested in Iredell County after drugs found in car, home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two men from Mooresville are facing charges after police found drugs in their car and at their home.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, detectives were investigating complaints of drug activity near Rocky River Elementary School on Rocky River Road. Near the school on Vick Road, police saw a vehicle matching the complaint description leave a home and tried to stop the car, but the driver originally did not pull over.

Later, officers were able to stop the car and identify the driver, 35-year-old Jerome Leray Allison, and arrest him for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and drug possession.

Detectives then got a search warrant for the Vick Road house Allison was seen leaving. While searching the house, police found more than a pound of methamphetamine, a half-pound of fentanyl, 64 doses of counterfeit Alprazolam, and two guns, one of which was an AK-47-style pistol.

Douglas Anthony Allison, who lives at the home, came while officers were investigating and was arrested on felony drug charges.

Officers charged Jerome Allison with opioid trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to sell near a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and held on a $855,000 secure bond.

Police charged Anthony Allison with opioid trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs with intent to sell near a school, maintaining a home to keep drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $780,000 secured bond.

