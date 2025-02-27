Two arrested on multiple charges in Alexander County drug bust

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Wednesday, at 14 Willow Court in Taylorsville, leading to the arrest of two individuals on multiple charges.

During the search, officers discovered approximately 52 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and cash.

Dalton Lee Lindsey and Jami O Singleton, both 25 and from Taylorsville, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and other related offenses, including child abuse.

They were each placed under a $50,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in District Court on March 3, 2025.

The search warrant execution was a joint operation between the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the Taylorsville Police Department.

The significant quantity of marijuana found at the residence highlights the scale of the alleged drug operation.

Both Lindsey and Singleton face serious charges, including trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

