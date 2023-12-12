Two arrested for possession of drugs during traffic stop in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested for possession of drugs found during a traffic stop last week, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 7, at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on Interstate 40 near the exit ramp at Turnersburg Highway.

Before one of the deputies could get their car, one of the vehicles involved in the accident fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued before finally coming to a stop in the Circle K parking lot a few miles down the road.

The vehicle was searched, and 6.4 ounces of marijuana were found, along with $2,947 in cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old David Khalil Alexander, and the passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Amontae Eldred White, were both taken into custody at the scene.

Alexander and White have both been charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance, felony conspiracy to sell or distribute a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Both suspects are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center after being denied bond.

VIDEO:

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 152 possibly stolen cellphones





©2023 Cox Media Group