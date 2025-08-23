Two charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of a deceased male in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Friday regarding a cardiac arrest, but upon arrival, deputies found the male deceased and initiated a homicide investigation. Chad Allen MacJarrett and Donaven James Purcell were identified as suspects and taken into custody without incident.

Both suspects have been charged with one count of second-degree murder and are being held without bond. Their court date is scheduled for Monday at the Burke County Courthouse.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

