Two hospitalized following crash in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard near Hoskins Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries, while another person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with minor injuries.

Channel 9 crews learned at the scene that a vehicle ran into a light pole in the QT parking lot.

