Two-hour delays announced for several mountain schools

NORTH CAROLINA — Several schools in the mountains have announced two-hour delays Wednesday morning due to weather conditions.

Schools in Avery County will be operating on a two-hour delay, and their buses will not run on gravel roads.

Ashe County schools will also operate on a two-hour delay due to limited bus routes.

Schools in Watagua County said they will operate on a two-hour delay due to remaining snow and ice-covered roads.

