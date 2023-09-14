Two hurt in collision outside Dollar General in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been hurt following a collision between two vehicles Wednesday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near the Dollar General on Salisbury Highway.

Police said a tan 2015 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado was traveling westbound on Salisbury Highway, while a 2013 Ford F550 dump truck was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot of Dollar General when it collided with the Ford F550.

The impact of the collision caused the Ford F550 to strike a power pole located at the entrance of the Dollar General parking lot, resulting in the pole collapsing onto the top of the Ford 550. The Chevrolet Silverado then spun around and traveled across the highway before coming to rest in a wooded area, according to police.

Police said both drivers of the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford F550 were extracted from their vehicles before being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with serious injuries. They are listed as being in stable condition.

A passenger in the Ford F550 was also taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation by the Statesville Police Department.

