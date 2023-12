GASTONIA — Two people have been hurt following a crash in Gastonia Friday morning.

The Gastonia Police Department said the accident occurred on West Long Avenue near Highway 321 South.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services told Channel 9 that two people were taken to an area hospital.

Police said eastbound lanes on Long Avenue and southbound lanes on Highway 321 will be closed for the next few hours.

