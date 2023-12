CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash in Elizabeth Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Fourth Street near Kings Drive.

MEDIC said two people were taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the collision.

