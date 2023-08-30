Two hurt following collision with school bus in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been hurt following a collision with a school bus in Burke County Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Malcolm Boulevard near US 70.

Troopers said a Valdese Elementary School bus was traveling north on Malcolm Boulevard when it attempted to make a left turn onto US 70. However, the bus failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger that was traveling south on Malcolm Boulevard.

Two people inside the Ford Ranger were transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge with minor injuries. Two children were on the bus at the time of the collision, but neither were hurt, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the school bus has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.

