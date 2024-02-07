Two hurt in head-on collision in University City, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in University City early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after midnight at the intersection of University City Boulevard and John Kirk Drive.

MEDIC said both victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police for more information regarding this accident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

