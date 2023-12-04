Two hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Freedom Drive.

MEDIC said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries, while another person was treated for serious injuries.

Both victims were taken to Atrium Main, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 has crews gathering details at the scene.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

