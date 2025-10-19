Two injured in separate Charlotte shootings, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in separate shootings Saturday, MEDIC said.

A person was shot along Windy Valley Drive off Old Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte. The patient was transported with serious injuries.

A second person was hurt in a shooting on Babbling Brook Way off Alleghany Street in west Charlotte. This patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Along with these incidents, two fatal shootings occurred Saturday.

One person was killed on North Graham Street.

The other was shot to death on Park Fairfax Drive.

