Two inmates escape from Catawba County correctional center

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped Thursday night from the Catawba Correctional Center.
Nhia Vue and Juan McDonald were last seen around 9 p.m. in the prison yard.
Vue was serving time for drug trafficking. He was due to be released in 2025.
McDonald was serving time for speeding to elude arrest. He was due to be released in November.
The United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) is assisting this investigation. Please call 877-926-8332 with any information to assist law enforcement. All tips are confidential. You can also call local police or the Catawba County Correctional Center at 828-466-5521.
