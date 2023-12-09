Two Lake Norman home sales set records at $7.5M-plus each

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A Mooresville home on the market for less than three months sold this week for $7.5 million, setting a real estate record for that Lake Norman town. It coincides with another record-breaking residential sale just made in Cornelius at $7.67 million.

In Mooresville, the home on Points End Drive carried the highest residential sales price per square foot ever recorded there, according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property includes a 6,604-square-foot home and an additional 586-square-foot waterfront fitness lounge.

It holds claim to being Mooresville’s most expensive home sale on record— a distinction it shares with a 2020 transaction.

Those two Mooresville homes, however, are not the most expensive residential properties to ever sell on Lake Norman. That title is reserved for a home under construction on Largo Place in Cornelius, which sold for a little more than $7.67 million on Dec. 5.

