Two men accused of stealing $5,000 worth of aluminum from business in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people in Burke County are facing felony charges after being accused of stealing aluminum from a business in Morganton.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Dekota Pettry and Christopher Pruett stole $5,000 worth of diamond-plated aluminum from Toner Machining Technologies.

Deputies said several pieces of aluminum were found last week and returned to the business.

Pettry also faces felony charges in Rutherford, Lincoln, and Burke counties.

Pruett is only facing one felony larceny charge, according to deputies.

