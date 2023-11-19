Local

Two organizations partner to give away Thanksgiving meal boxes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL — Molina Healthcare of South Carolina will partner with Upon This Rock 3-Cord Ministries to help those in need at its drive-thru Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Sunday.

The organizations will distribute 250 boxes of Thanksgiving items on Main Street from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Food will be available to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

York County First Steps representatives and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will also be passing out information at the event.

