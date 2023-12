CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously injured following a crash in west Charlotte Sunday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Interstate 85 near Sam Wilson Road.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, while another person was transported with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

VIDEO: Teen charged with having no license after crash that killed CMS student

Teen charged with having no license after crash that killed CMS student





©2023 Cox Media Group