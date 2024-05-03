Two shot near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are in the hospital from a shooting just a mile from UNC Charlotte’s campus overnight Friday.
MEDIC says it happened around 12:30 a.m. off Pike Road in the University City area.
Crime scene tape blocked off access to a parking lot in an apartment complex on Pike Road.
The two victims have life-threatening injuries, MEDIC says.
CMPD hasn’t said if a suspect has been identified, but Channel 9 is asking what led to the violence.
this is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
