Two shot near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are in the hospital from a shooting just a mile from UNC Charlotte’s campus overnight Friday.

MEDIC says it happened around 12:30 a.m. off Pike Road in the University City area.

Crime scene tape blocked off access to a parking lot in an apartment complex on Pike Road.

The two victims have life-threatening injuries, MEDIC says.

CMPD hasn’t said if a suspect has been identified, but Channel 9 is asking what led to the violence.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

