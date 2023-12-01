Two wanted in connection with car break-ins at dinner theater in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection with the break-in of several cars outside a dinner theater last weekend.

The incident occurred on Nov. 26 between 8:20 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. at Narroway Productions.

Deputies said a man, as well as another person not captured on camera, are wanted in this case.

They are also searching for a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a long bed that may have been involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

