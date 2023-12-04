UNC releases feedback from campus survey after deadly shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Chapel Hill is reviewing feedback from the community after a deadly shooting on campus earlier this year.

Graduate student Tailei Qi shot and killed faculty member Zijie Yan in August inside a campus building, police say.

The school was on lockdown for more than three hours.

The university, on Monday, released the results of a survey that garnered more than 3,000 responses.

Nearly half of the people who answered said the Carolina Alert system, which is used to give updates and issue an all-clear, was either not at all or only slightly useful.

Many people asked for more frequent and detailed updates during an incident.

People also pushed for more training and changes to infrastructure, such as ensuring that all doors can be locked, and windows covered.

UNC officials said they will use the survey to find better ways to respond in the future.

Click here for the results.













