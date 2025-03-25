Union County detectives put brakes on fraudulent tire sales, arrest Florida man

MONROE, N.C. — Luca Ascherman-Slavin, 21, of Boca Raton, Florida, is accused of buying new tires from a Union County automotive parts store using stolen credit card information and trying to resell them on Facebook Marketplace, the sheriff said.

However, Union County sheriff’s detectives set up a meeting with Ascherman-Slavin in a Wesley Chapel parking lot to stop the crime, where he was arrested.

Ascherman-Slavin was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, and financial card fraud.

He posted a $50,000 secured bond and was released from jail.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey said he does not tolerate people from out of town committing crimes in Union County.

