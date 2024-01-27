Union County grandmother uses grandchildren’s ages to win $265,152 jackpot

MONROE, N.C. — A grandmother picked her Cash 5 numbers based on the ages of her grandchildren, a strategy that helped her win a $265,152 jackpot.

“I always play my grandchildren’s ages,” Glenda Honeycutt said. “I play them every night.”

Honeycutt said she brought her lucky ticket from the Food Lion on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.

It matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Jan. 14 drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598, according to lottery officials.

“Three previous times I matched four of the five balls on Cash 5,” Honeycutt explained.

Honeycutt said she checked the winning numbers the morning after the drawing while she ate breakfast. She said she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“It took a while for it to sink in,” she said. “It was a shock.”

Honeycutt claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday, and after required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $189,584.

She said she plans to use her winnings to do some home repairs.

VIDEO: Winner winner, turkey dinner! NC lottery player wins big on Thanksgiving Day

Winner winner, turkey dinner! NC lottery player wins big on Thanksgiving Day









©2024 Cox Media Group