Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies protect elderly woman from scammers

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies intervened to prevent an elderly woman from losing $14,000 to scammers posing as her bank.

They say the scammers tricked the woman into clicking a link that installed malware on her devices, gaining access to her accounts. They then convinced her to withdraw $14,000 and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM at a convenience store in Indian Trail.

“These scammers are targeting some of the most vulnerable in our community, and today our detectives and deputies made the difference,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

The UCSO detectives were in the store when they overheard the woman on the phone with the scammers. Recognizing the situation, they intervened and spoke directly to the fraudsters, who hung up when they realized law enforcement was involved.

The detectives helped the woman remove the malware from her devices and escorted her to her bank to ensure the $14,000 was safely re-deposited.

Union County is also experiencing a “jury duty” scam, where scammers pose as law enforcement and demand payment to avoid arrest. Residents are advised to hang up and report such calls to the UCSO.

