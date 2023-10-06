Unique after-school tutoring helps prep for EOG tests

CHARLOTTE — A unique program gives Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students the extra reps they need to ace end-of-grade tests.
Nearly 50 kids at Walter G. Byers attended the free Charlotte Post Foundation after-school program.
Teachers are paid to tutor small groups in reading twice a week.
“My grades were dropping a little bit and me and my parents didn’t like that, so we/I decided to come in this program,” said Karson Caldwell, a student.
“They will get a passage and we practice and discuss,” said Cameo Nichols, a teacher. “Then we will do some questions so that they get the opportunity to see EOG type of questions before they actually take their EOG.”
Officials said that 85% of students at the Title I school have shown grade-level improvement on the statewide tests.
That boosts confidence and translates to more participation in class.
