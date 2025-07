CHERAW, S.C. — A 2016 Dodge Charger with a desert sand color wrap and red wheels was stolen from McDonald Circle in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County on Monday night.

The vehicle, which bears the South Carolina license plate PIQ535, was reported missing, prompting an investigation by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Cambo Streater is urging anyone with information about the stolen car to contact the tip line at 843-287-0235.

The VIN is 2C3CDXCT0GH227750.