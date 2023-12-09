United Way announces $16 million investment in nearby counties

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is giving back to the community with a $16 million investment.

United Way of Greater Charlotte announced it is donating $9 million in grants to more than 100 organizations to lift families out of poverty and improve economic mobility in Mecklenburg, Anson, Cabarrus and Union Counties.

Part of the investment is funded by the City of Charlotte, which gave $4.9 million to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness and to advance A Home For All initiatives.

The other $2 million goes towards United Way community investments and donor-directed non-profits.

Nearly $1 million will go towards nonprofits in surrounding counties:

Cabarrus - supporting mental wellness

Anson - housing stability, food security and early childhood literacy

Union - Housing stability, food security, childhood literacy, mentoring programs, and affordable healthcare

