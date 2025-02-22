University of Southern Florida Alumni serve Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE — Members of the University of South Florida Alumni Association have been working to give back in the cities they live in since Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Charlotte chapter of the USF Alumni Association gathered at the Ronald McDonald House on Saturday to serve the Charlotte community.

The “Cookie Crew” baked cookies for the charity to give back.

“I think it’s just an easy way we can help the community, and just give back,” said Raphael Bennett, the president of the local USF Alumni Association.

The Ronald McDonald House helps support families with children who are seriously sick or hurt.

