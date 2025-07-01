Unloaded handgun found at Morganton elementary school during summer camp

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Police Department is investigating how a handgun ended up inside an elementary school.

That gun was discovered inside Mountain View Elementary during a YMCA summer camp yesterday morning.

Police told Channel 9 that the weapon was unloaded, but rounds were found with it inside the school.

They say no shots were fired and there were no injuries. However, the case remains an open investigation.

VIDEO: ‘Not right’: Teacher faces charges after coworker finds gun in her purse at school

‘Not right’: Teacher faces charges after coworker finds gun in her purse at school

©2025 Cox Media Group