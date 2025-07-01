Local

Unloaded handgun found at Morganton elementary school during summer camp

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Police Department is investigating how a handgun ended up inside an elementary school.

That gun was discovered inside Mountain View Elementary during a YMCA summer camp yesterday morning.

Police told Channel 9 that the weapon was unloaded, but rounds were found with it inside the school.

They say no shots were fired and there were no injuries. However, the case remains an open investigation.

