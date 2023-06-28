Unofficial results indicate CMS high schoolers struggle with math

CHARLOTTE — Less than 10% of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district’s high school students tested Career and College Ready on their end-of-year math tests, according to unofficial preliminary end-of-course results for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district says 9.4% of high schoolers scored a Level 4 or 5 on those math exams.

The results indicated that 803 students out of more than 8,500 who took the tests scored College and Career Ready, which is a 1% increase from the previous school year.

The district’s goal of 16.5%.

CMS leaders will investigate and plan to ramp up eighth-grade math.

The district will encourage more students to participate in summer tutoring programs, among other things.

