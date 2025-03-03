Upcoming soccer matches a hot ticket

CHARLOTTE — This summer, FIFA, the sanctioning body that wields the most clout in international soccer as owner and operator of the men’s and women’s World Cups, is bringing its Club World Cup to the U.S. — including matches at Bank of America Stadium. The event is an appetizer to the 2026 men’s World Cup to be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Four Club World Cup matches will be played here between June 22 and June 30. Updated ticket sales figures have yet to be disclosed, but a CBJ search on Ticketmaster showed limited tickets left for all four matches, mostly in the upper level.

For the Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca match on June 22, available tickets start at $100. Most remaining tickets for SL Benfica vs. Bayern Munich cost $35 to $135. Teams are not yet determined for quarterfinal matches here on June 28 and June 30, but two-thirds or so of the seats have already been sold.

It’s another example of the city’s rapid ascension in soccer over the past decade, evolving from exhibitions featuring European professional teams to becoming a Major League Soccer city with the arrival of Charlotte FC in 2019 to now landing more meaningful international matches.

