Updates to be announced in Catawba County mass shooting investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation are set to announce new indictments Tuesday in the case of a mass shooting that left one person dead and 11 injured at a house party on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspects, believed to be gang members, opened fire at the party on June 1, causing chaos and multiple injuries.

The victim who died, Shawn Patrick Hood, was reportedly the organizer of the event.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. They face various charges from attempted murder, aiding and abetting a person under 21 with alcohol, to accessory charges.

The media briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Catawba County Justice Center, where representatives from the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, and other agencies will provide updates on the case.

