Upgrades planned for golf course after sale

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — FG Communities Inc — affiliated with Mooresville-based Fundamental Global — has acquired Mallard Head Golf Course in Mooresville for $4.28 million. It has been renamed Lake Norman Golf Club.

FG Communities purchased the 18-hole, 174-acre course from Mallard Head Golf Course, linked to Mallard Head Development Corp. and Resort Properties Inc.

Plans call for “immediate” upgrades. The course, built in 1979, was designed by George W. Cobb, known as the lead designer for the original par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club.

