Upscale wine bar replacing shuttered restaurant in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Tap & Vine has snapped up a prime space in south Charlotte.

That high-end wine bar is headed to a 4,673-square-foot space at Quail Corners — formerly home to Harry’s Tavern. It is at 8426 Park Road.

Joe Maus is behind the Tap & Vine concept. He formerly owned a number of Charlotte-area car dealerships before branching out with restaurants. He also owns the Charlotte Thunder, a professional indoor football team.

Expect upscale wine, handmade food and cocktails — but not at upscale prices, Maus says.

