Uptown Charlotte tower lands Ohio bank’s first Carolinas office

CHARLOTTE — Huntington National Bank will move its newly formed fund finance team into a nearly 11,000-square-foot uptown Charlotte office early next year. About 40 employees will move into the space in January.

The Columbus, Ohio-based financial institution signed the lease earlier this summer for 10,834 square feet on the 18th floor of One South, at 101 S. Tryon St.

Huntington formed the fund finance team in June. It is made up of former Signature Bank employees. Signature Bank was shut down by federal regulators in March, just two days after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

Additionally, employees from the commercial bank segment will work from the One South office, including asset finance, capital markets, and specialty and corporate banking.

Read more here.

(WATCH: Wells Fargo wants to put name on top of iconic Uptown Charlotte building)

Wells Fargo wants to put name on top of iconic Uptown Charlotte building

©2023 Cox Media Group