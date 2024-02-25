Uptown covered in blue, yellow in honor of 2nd anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered in Uptown in a sea of blue and gold colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The rally was held to mark the second anniversary of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

A local nonprofit, Charlotte for Ukraine, put together the gathering as a show of not only support but also hope and resilience.

“I personally believe it’s a fight of evil against good, wrong against right. We, as humans, cannot allow evil to prevail,” Olga Hoy, director of Charlotte for Ukraine, said.

The United States Senate passed another foreign aid bill, including another $60 billion to support Ukraine.

The House has not voted on it yet.

