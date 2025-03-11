Uptown hotels see rates boosted for ACC tourney

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins a weeklong parade of games and visiting fans and VIPs on Tuesday at Spectrum Center.

This is the tournament’s first time in Charlotte since 2019 and local businesses are mostly confident that fans will help fill hotel rooms, restaurants and bars in the days ahead.

In 2019, organizers and fans spent $19.2 million on such expenses, according to a study by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. The visitors authority does not issue spending forecasts but business owners CBJ spoke to are hopeful they will see similar spending levels this week.

Charlotte-based Sree Hotels owns two properties near the arena: the 195-room SpringHill Suites on East Fifth Street and the 175-room on East Trade Street. Rates for this week have increased to $220 to $240 per night from $175 last week at the SpringHill, Sree Principal Vinay Patel told CBJ.

“It adds to the things going on in town,” Patel added. “You have your typical business and then you add a layer.”

Across the board in uptown, Patel, who sits on the visitors authority board, predicts rate gains of 25% to 40%.

