Uptown market set to open

By Charlotte Business Journal

A sampling of what's available at The Exchange at 36th. A smaller, more streamlined version of the market is opening at One Independence Center uptown.

CHARLOTTE — A market offering a variety of locally made goods and convenience items is set to open next week on the ground floor of an uptown office tower.

The Exchange Uptown is a smaller, more streamlined version of a popular market concept by business partners Kevin Samuel and Andrea Franceschelli. The pair’s previous venture, The Exchange at 36th, debuted in NoDa in 2021.

The uptown location is tucked into an 880-square-foot space in the lobby of Monarch Market, an 18,000-square-foot food hall that opened last fall at One Independence Center.

